I Survived My Father’s Kidnapping. This Is My Message to the Guthrie Family.
Time stops. You wait inside uncertainty, adapting to the unbearable, because there is no other choice.
Upgrade to Listen
Twenty-six days ago, Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was kidnapped from her bed. Authorities have yet to find her. This week, Savannah’s family announced a million-dollar reward for the recovery of their mother.
Every person with internet access and a moral conscience has sympathy for Savannah Guthrie. But few people actually understand what she’s going through.
I’m one who does.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In