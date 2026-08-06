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John Bauman's avatar
John Bauman
7d

It says everything that the news is reporting the story as though Sophie Cunningham is the one with the controversial position.

I am not given much to a "shock and awe" approach to public debate, but since the view has become so entrenched that it is Cunningham's position that is controversial, it's time we had it out. Really.

I want an NBA all-star team to go head to head with a WNBA all-star team. My guess is that the former could hold the latter virtually scoreless.

Ditto every other sport until the point is made objectively and not hypothetically.

There are a few sports where it doesn't matter. Equestrian, auto racing. And in those sports men and women already compete openly.

We need to have it out once and for all. And not some silly Billy Jean King exhibition against a never-was.

We need to demonstrate once and for all the fantasy world the LGPTQ world is demanding we accept.

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TxFrog's avatar
TxFrog
Aug 6

Victor Davis Hanson on Iran (he's more optimistic than most):

https://www.dailysignal.com/2026/08/04/hanson-situation-ground-in-iran/

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