The Free Press
Benjamin Ryan
Benjamin Ryan is an independent reporter who specializes in health and science reporting, in particular as those subjects intersect with law and public policy. He contributes regularly to The New York Times, NBC News, and The New York Sun and has also written for The Atlantic, The Washington Post, UnHerd, and The Guardian, among many others. A native of Seattle, he attended Columbia University and lives in New York City.
Tags:
LGBT
Gender
Medicine
