Here’s a snapshot of something commonplace just five years ago: During a lecture on endocrinology, one medical school professor begged the students to forgive him for his offensiveness. His wrongdoing? Saying “pregnant women.” Another doctor received so many online complaints from students in real time while she was lecturing that when the class finished she burst into tears. Her misdeed? Saying “male” and “female.”

These incidents, and many more, were reported in a pathbreaking story, “Med Schools Are Now Denying Biological Sex,” by Katie Herzog, published in July 2021 in The Free Press, or Common Sense as it was then named. It was our first story about a gender mania that was sweeping the country and undermining institutions, from education, to government, to the media, to—most shockingly—medicine itself.

This ideology had come on so quickly, and was enforced by activists so fiercely, that using the wrong pronoun could and did put one’s job in jeopardy. People were told that biological sex was a fiction. Many, depending on their profession, were forced to say they believed this. Remember the attestation that “trans women are women”?