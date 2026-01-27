Readers of The Free Press are well aware that pediatric gender medicine has too often been championed by progressive leaders without proper scrutiny—with disastrous consequences for young patients.

New York attorney general Letitia James is among the most gung ho: telling hospitals that they must provide radical treatments to comply with state law; leading a multistate lawsuit against federal restrictions; even creating a path for out-of-state minors to come to New York to access the drugs and surgery required to transition.

It’s been hard for Glenna Goldis to watch.

Until last week, Goldis was an attorney in James’s bureau for consumer fraud and protection. As a progressive lesbian, she has always passionately believed in protecting gender nonconforming children. And so, during her four years working for James, she tried to sound the alarm about a practice she believes is a danger to them.

In response, she received multiple warnings to stop writing and speaking critically of pediatric gender medicine—until, on January 22, she was unceremoniously fired.

When we reached out to Goldis’s former employer about her claims, they issued a statement:

The Office of the Attorney General has rules and protocols for employees who engage in activities that can impact the work, operations, or integrity of the office. This employee’s flagrant and repeated disregard of these rules and protocols disrupts and undermines our efforts to protect the rights of all New Yorkers.

Scroll down to read Goldis’s side of the story.

—The Editors

On January 15, New York attorney general Letitia James—who was, at the time, my boss—accused me of engaging in “disruptive public speech.”

What had I done to deserve this charge? I had repeatedly spoken and written about my concerns regarding pediatric gender medicine—that is, the practice of blocking children’s puberty, administering cross-sex hormones to teens, and subjecting them to breast and genital surgery.

As a lesbian, I care passionately about the safety of gender nonconforming youth. I am also experienced in identifying consumer fraud, and I am troubled by how vulnerable patients in psychological distress are being misled.