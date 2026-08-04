Former Democratic Operative Evan Barker Tells All

For years, Evan Barker was an insider in the progressive Democratic political machine. A fundraising strategist, she helped raise about $50 million for candidates and worked with everyone from establishment Democrats to Bernie Sanders–backed progressives.
Raised in a working-class union family in Kansas City, Missouri, and born with a genetic disease tha…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article