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Former Democratic Operative Evan Barker Tells All
Lucy Biggers
59M
Evan shares her conversion from political insider to critic, why she decided to speak out, how her party changed, and what she thinks of the democratic socialist wing of the Democratic Party.
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For years, Evan Barker was an insider in the progressive Democratic political machine. A fundraising strategist, she helped raise about $50 million for candidates and worked with everyone from establishment Democrats to Bernie Sanders–backed progressives.

Raised in a working-class union family in Kansas City, Missouri, and born with a genetic disease tha…

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Lucy Biggers
Lucy Biggers is head of social media at The Free Press.
Tags:
Progressives
Socialism
Democrats

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