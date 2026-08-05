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Karla Solheim
Dr. Karla Solheim is the lead medical advisor for the LGB Courage Coalition. She’s a practicing board-certified ob-gyn and mom living in a small city in Iowa.
Tags:
Health
Gender
Medicine
Sex
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