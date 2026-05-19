It’s Tuesday, May 19. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: A harrowing new report on the full scope of Hamas’s sexual violence on October 7. Arthur Brooks on what’s making us miserable. Anduril president Christian Brose on what the Iran war has revealed about American power. And much more.
But first: Tyler Cowen on the ideology that dethroned wokeism—and why it’s scarier.
In 2022, Tyler Cowen wrote an influential essay arguing that wokeness had peaked. At the time, it was a controversial claim. The cancellations hadn’t exactly stopped. Corporate boards were still pushing DEI policies.
We asked Tyler to revisit his claim four years on. Did he call the turning of the tide at the right time? And what has followed the period now remembered as “peak woke”? In his column today, he dives into all of that, and comes to a disturbing conclusion for anyone who might have thought that the ebbing wokeness meant a return to more moderate politics.
Read Tyler on what replaced wokeness, and why—from billionaire taxes to a new culture of assassinations—the “social energies of the American left have moved away from the realm of speech and into plans for concrete action.”
—The Editors
What I Learned Cataloging the Sexual Violence of October 7
Yesterday we published an important essay by federal judge Roy K. Altman. In it, he detailed the many faults in the controversial Nicholas Kristof op-ed in The New York Times alleging systemic sexual violence in Israeli prisons, and brought new details to light that cast doubt on some of Kristof’s most explosive claims. If you missed Judge Altman’s piece, read it here.
One of Judge Altman’s complaints about Kristof’s op-ed is the timing of its publication, just a day before a landmark report detailing the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. The effect of Kristof’s column, whether deliberate or not, was to overshadow these important findings.
We invited the principal author of that report, Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, to explain in our pages what she discovered in the two years she spent meticulously cataloging the full scope of that day’s atrocities and how the sexual violence committed “was not incidental nor borne of the chaos” of that day, but rather “was part of the plan.”
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
Three people were killed by two teenage gunmen at a San Diego mosque Monday. The two suspects were later found in their car, dead by suicide. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that anti-Islamic writings were found inside the gunmen’s vehicle.
The workers powering the country’s busiest commuter rail line walked off the job Saturday, having gone without a pay increase since 2022. Monday’s commute into and out of New York City was severely disrupted for more than a quarter-million riders as a result.
The national average price of gasoline has surged 56 percent to roughly $4.52 per gallon since the U.S. struck Iran in late February. That’s up from $2.89 at the start of the year, representing one of the sharpest fuel price spikes in recent memory.
A New York state judge ruled that several items recovered from suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione’s backpack—including his phone, passport, wallet, an ammunition magazine, and a computer chip—cannot be used as evidence in his murder trial. A journal and a gun found in the same bag were deemed admissible, according to the judge.
Cuba has denied reports that the country has stockpiled more than 300 attack drones to use against U.S. targets, accusing President Trump of fabricating a case for war. The claims, first reported by Axios, suggested the drones—given to the country by Russia and Iran—could be aimed at targets including Guantanamo Bay, American warships, and Key West, which sits just 90 miles from Cuba’s northern coast.
A coalition of more than 60 Trump allies, including Steve Bannon and conservative anti-AI activists Amy Kremer and Brendan Steinhauser, sent a letter urging the president to require testing and approval of powerful AI models before their public release. (For more on the broader debate over AI oversight, read Josh Code’s piece, “Who Should Control AI’s Most Dangerous Secrets?”)
An Oakland jury rejected Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI on the grounds that he had waited too long to file, ruling the case fell outside the statute of limitations. Musk, who plans to appeal the decision, had alleged that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman steered the company away from its original nonprofit, human-centered mission in favor of commercial interests.
The Trump administration dropped its $10 billion IRS lawsuit yesterday in exchange for a $1.8 billion taxpayer-backed fund to compensate people who claim they were politically targeted by the Biden Justice Department. The administration’s decision to settle appeared designed to sidestep a judge’s pointed questions about how Trump could legally sue an agency he now controls as president.
The singer Shakira has been acquitted of tax fraud in Spain and will receive 55 million euros (plus interest) in repayments, the country’s national court announced yesterday. The case, which is more than a decade old, hinged upon allegations that the Colombian singer was legally a resident of Spain in 2011 and owed taxes to the country’s government for that year.
Since 2015 I have repeatedly referred to Trump as a crass, undisciplined, self-destructive, narcissistic, megalomaniac.
I still do.
And yet, I more strongly support him today than at any point in the last decade.
I love his policies even as I hate his demeanor.
BUT I will say it again…
Trump has made a major and perhaps irreversible error.
The decision to stop military action while we negotiated forfeited the initiative to the enemy.
Any military commander can tell you that such a forfeiture can frequently be fatal.
I don’t know if the President can recover.
A majority of Americans are weak willed even if Trump is not.
A majority of Americans are so averse to sacrifice that they bridle at any short-term loss for any long term gain no matter how important it may be.
A majority of Americans reflexively hate and will do almost anything to undermine what the President does.
Can Trump turn this around.
I don’t know.
BUT I’m in this with him for the long haul.
" ... that cast doubt on some of Kristof’s most explosive claims... "
Doubt? DOUBT??
When you are *claiming* in 'truth' that something happened that is literally (biologically AND physiologically) IMPOSSIBLE, it puts your entire story, yes *story* not journalism - STORY into the realm of lies. A hit piece. Absolute BULLSHIT.