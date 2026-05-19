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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
2m

Since 2015 I have repeatedly referred to Trump as a crass, undisciplined, self-destructive, narcissistic, megalomaniac.

I still do.

And yet, I more strongly support him today than at any point in the last decade.

I love his policies even as I hate his demeanor.

BUT I will say it again…

Trump has made a major and perhaps irreversible error.

The decision to stop military action while we negotiated forfeited the initiative to the enemy.

Any military commander can tell you that such a forfeiture can frequently be fatal.

I don’t know if the President can recover.

A majority of Americans are weak willed even if Trump is not.

A majority of Americans are so averse to sacrifice that they bridle at any short-term loss for any long term gain no matter how important it may be.

A majority of Americans reflexively hate and will do almost anything to undermine what the President does.

Can Trump turn this around.

I don’t know.

BUT I’m in this with him for the long haul.

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KARYN TRUITT's avatar
KARYN TRUITT
14m

" ... that cast doubt on some of Kristof’s most explosive claims... "

Doubt? DOUBT??

When you are *claiming* in 'truth' that something happened that is literally (biologically AND physiologically) IMPOSSIBLE, it puts your entire story, yes *story* not journalism - STORY into the realm of lies. A hit piece. Absolute BULLSHIT.

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