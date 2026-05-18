Early in 2022, I argued that wokeism had peaked. At the time, that suggestion was met with a mix of skepticism and hostility, as wokeism still seemed to be rising to many people. Corporate boards were still adopting racial equity audits, for example, and young employees were pressuring companies to adopt progressive stances.

But if we fast-forward to May 2026, my prediction seems pretty good. Wokeism is hardly gone, as a visit to most universities still can demonstrate, but it does seem to have peaked in 2022 or so. President Donald Trump has been reelected, and the Republicans hold a trifecta in government. Universities have retreated from cancel culture and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Elon Musk bought Twitter, now X, and shifted its content sharply to the right. The media in general have moved right, which includes a more libertarian Washington Post and the rise of The Free Press.