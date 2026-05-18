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Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy
Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy is an expert in international law and human rights, and the recipient of the 2024 Israel Prize. She is the founder and chair of the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, and teaches at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel.
Tags:
Terrorism
Gaza
Hamas
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