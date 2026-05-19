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Grading Operation Epic Fury, with Christian Brose
Aaron MacLean
47M
As warfare rapidly evolves, Christian Brose explains how drones, software, manufacturing, and AI are reshaping the future battlefield.

Christian Brose, president and chief strategy officer of Anduril Industries and author of The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare, joins the show to help us evaluate American performance against Iran so far and discuss the state of defense innovation in America. What is on the cutting edge? Where are we falling behind? And w…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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