The pack is back. Spurred by the Supreme Court’s recent racial redistricting decision, important Democrats are once again calling for court packing if their party can run the table in 2028.

Kamala Harris, the failed 2024 presidential nominee but an early front-runner in the next race according to several polls, flirted with the court-packing club on Friday. Talking election strategy last week with a left-wing nonprofit, she urged “Supreme Court reform, including the notion of expanding the court.”

James Carville, a longtime Democratic adviser and strategist, may be the most enthusiastic backer of the idea. “If the Democrats win the presidency and both houses of Congress,” he said on his podcast last month, “I think on day one, they should make Puerto Rico, D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13. Fuck it, eat our dust.”