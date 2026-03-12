It’s Thursday, March 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Are we on the brink of an Abraham Accords 2.0? The Joan Didion novel that explains the Oscars. Reports of MAGA’s divide on Iran are overstated. A fight over prayer time in Texas schools. The GOP has an anti-Muslim problem. And much more.
But first: What happened when a Ukrainian woman found her name in the Epstein files.
Nearly seven years after Jeffrey Epstein died in a prison cell, we are still learning the full extent of his dark empire. It spanned multiple continents and relied on a web of enablers, co-conspirators, and alleged victims turned recruiters—young women who were pressured, or persuaded, to bring in others.
For anyone still wondering how a scheme of such scale could operate in plain sight for so long, and how so many women kept getting pulled into Epstein’s orbit, my story today offers part of the answer. But this is not another harrowing account of abuse. Instead, the tale of Elizaveta “Liza” Grinenko, a Ukrainian actress, is about a young woman who narrowly escaped Epstein’s grasp—and realized how close she came to a very different fate only when she searched her name in the Epstein files.
—Tanya Lukyanova
MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS
THE NEWS
Amid market disruptions tied to the war in Iran, the International Energy Agency said its member governments agreed to an unprecedented release of 400 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves—the largest joint release in its history. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plunged to less than 10 percent of normal levels. Member nations will immediately release supplies to stabilize markets and protect energy security.
The Pentagon has told Congress that the first week of the Iran War cost more than $11.3 billion. The figure was presented to lawmakers in a classified briefing on Tuesday.
A preliminary military inquiry has reportedly found that U.S. Central Command’s February 28 strike, which killed at least 175 people at an Iranian elementary school, relied on outdated data. The school was misidentified as a military target because it was once part of a naval base used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. After initially blaming Iran, Donald Trump said yesterday, when asked about the report, “I don’t know about that.”
Health and Human Services secretary RFK Jr.’s vaccine advisory panel scrapped a proposal to halt recommendations for Covid-19 mRNA vaccines after GOP pollsters warned further changes to vaccine policy could be “politically risky” ahead of midterm elections. For now, there are no new changes to federal guidance. The CDC’s September update already moved away from recommending Covid shots for everyone 6 months and older, instead advising Americans to consult with their healthcare providers about whether vaccination is right for them.
A new report released yesterday revealed that about 40 percent of nonorganic fruits and vegetables grown in California contain “forever chemicals.” The analysis, based on a review of the state’s own testing data, detected PFAS residues—chemicals linked to cancer, immune suppression, and reproductive damage. “PFAS pesticides went from being the exception to now they’re the rule,” Nathan Donley, environmental health science director for the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Los Angeles Times.
The Department of Homeland Security has relaunched its Global Entry program after a two-week pause due to the ongoing partial government shutdown over immigration funding. The halt exposed airport vulnerabilities as Customs and Border Protection staff were redirected from kiosks to manage long security lines, causing major travel delays. A House-passed DHS funding bill has stalled in the Senate, meaning the partial shutdown will continue until a compromise is reached.
Columbia’s graduate student workers’ union voted to authorize a strike as negotiations with the university over compensation and anti-Israel demands stall. Over 90 percent of the union’s members voted to approve the measure, and if union leaders decide to strike, hundreds of classes could be canceled. (For more on the strike, and why it matters, read Jonas Du’s report for The Free Press.)
