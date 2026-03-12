“MAGA Is Split,” Bloomberg tells us. “Will MAGA Forgive Trump’s ‘Betrayal’?” The Week asks.

According to the Associated Press, “cracks” have appeared in “Trump’s MAGA base” over the war in Iran. “Some MAGA Voices Warn Iran Backlash Will Only Grow the Longer the War Lasts,” ABC News adds.

These articles—and others like them across the mainstream media—all take the same basic shape. They all mention Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, two former Fox News hosts who have now remade themselves as anti-war crusaders in independent media. Several name-drop Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene as well. As a counterweight, Laura Loomer, a MAGA activist who supports the war, is frequently invoked.