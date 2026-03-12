The Free Press
DEBATE: Do We Need God?
Joan Didion Knew What Hollywood Would Become
Shilo Brooks
53M
Before the Oscars this weekend, read ‘Play It as It Lays.’
Listen On:

The perfect book to read before the Oscars this weekend? Joan Didion’s Play It as It Lays.

In this episode, Shilo sits down with Peter Savodnik to discuss Didion’s 1970 novel—a book that seemed to anticipate everything ugly about Hollywood, celebrity culture, and the spiritual emptiness that we now take for granted on the red carpet and on social media.

T…

Shilo Brooks
Shilo Brooks is President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at SMU, and host of the podcast Old School. Winner of Princeton University’s Phi Beta Kappa teaching award, he has also taught at the University of Virginia, the University of Colorado, and Bowdoin College.
For Free People.
