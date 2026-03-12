“Iran stands alone, and they are badly losing.”

So said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at a Pentagon briefing on Tuesday. The country’s “neighbors, and in some cases former allies in the Gulf,” he added, “have abandoned them, and their proxies, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas, [are] either broken, ineffective, or on the sidelines.”

The assessment deserves more attention than it has received. Because while Hegseth described Iran’s isolation as a military outcome, it was actually a structural inevitability. By accelerating a regional realignment already underway, Operation Epic Fury has handed Washington a rare strategic opportunity: the establishment of an Abraham Accords 2.0, elevating normalized relations between Israel and the Gulf States from diplomatic symbolism into an integrated security architecture.