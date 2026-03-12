This week, Tennessee GOP Rep. Andy Ogles posted on X: “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.”

Those familiar with Ogles’ career wouldn’t have been shocked. In an X post last summer calling for Zohran Mamdani to be deported from the country, he referred to New York City’s current mayor, who is Muslim, as “little Muhammad.” Last Thursday, Ogles said “America and Islam are incompatible,” and called for a “Muslim ban.” In an interview published the same day, Ogles told Fox News: “Mass Islamic immigration, legal or illegal, has transformed America and brought destructive consequences.”

Ogles is not alone. Last week, Georgia GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde posted to X: “No more Islamic immigration. Denaturalize, deport, repeat.”