Why Grad Students at Columbia May Go on Strike
‘If you look at what the union is doing now, you can see there’s no sane people left,’ says one student about its political fixations.
Upgrade to Listen
17
Columbia University’s leadership has managed to largely restore calm and resolve its battle with the Trump administration over allegations of campus antisemitism. But all that would be threatened if the graduate students who teach courses, serve as teaching assistants, and conduct research go on strike.
The union, representing about 3,500 student workers, has asked them to authorize a strike. The results of that vote could be announced as soon as Tuesday. If enough members vote yes, leaders of the Student Workers of Columbia (SWC) could launch a walkout anytime.
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In