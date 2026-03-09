Columbia University’s leadership has managed to largely restore calm and resolve its battle with the Trump administration over allegations of campus antisemitism. But all that would be threatened if the graduate students who teach courses, serve as teaching assistants, and conduct research go on strike.

The union, representing about 3,500 student workers, has asked them to authorize a strike. The results of that vote could be announced as soon as Tuesday. If enough members vote yes, leaders of the Student Workers of Columbia (SWC) could launch a walkout anytime.