Elizaveta “Liza” Grinenko had a hunch her name might appear somewhere in the so-called Epstein files that the Justice Department released earlier this year.

A Ukrainian actress based in Kyiv, now 31 years old, Grinenko never met Epstein or interacted with him in any way. But a former close friend of hers had worked as his assistant for several years—and during that time, occasionally offered Liza a position with her boss.

Yet when Liza found her name among the millions of pages that the government posted online in late January—and read the emails in which she was mentioned—she was astonished at what they said. “I felt sick to my stomach,” she told me.