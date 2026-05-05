The Free Press
We’ve Launched A New Podcast!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Free Speech
Europe
State Department
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
8m

Love the snap of Al Sharpton. I was disappointed that one of America's greatest supporters of racial and religious harmony didn't wear a kippah to.make clear he supports his Jewish brothers in NY that have to hide theirs under baseball caps .

Reply
Share
Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
19m

Counter terrorism police are investigating yet another arson attack (this time a former synagogue) in London. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89370yygx5o

Starmer has warned Iran to stop inciting antisemitism in the UK (personally I think it will take more than simple warnings but what do I know?) https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c89370yygx5o

In positive news, the exposure of the Green Party's embrace of antisemitic candidates has resulted in their leader losing 14% in a week. https://order-order.com/2026/05/05/polanskis-approval-rating-drops-14-points-in-one-week/

The Labour Party has done a good attack ad which lists all the antisemitic statements from Green Party candidates. https://x.com/UKLabour/status/2051332883902525821

Labour is belatedly realising the problem...

And this shows why Kemi Badenoch is gaining in stature. Her response to a pro-Palestine heckler was brilliant. "I am not prepared to play along with the pretence that this is normal, or manageable, or just another example of tension between groups. It really is not. It is targeted hatred and it is getting worse.

So my message is simple. Not here. Not in Britain. And not on our watch. We need to stop the hand-wringing and start doing the right thing. That means standing with British Jews openly, unapologetically and without fear." https://x.com/KemiBadenoch/status/2051355889567719822

Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice