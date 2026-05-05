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Gary Saul Morson
Gary Saul Morson, the Lawrence B. Dumas Professor of the Arts and Humanities at Northwestern University, co-authored, with Morton Schapiro, Cents and Sensibility (Princeton University Press).
Tags:
Russia
Assassination
Ideas
Philosophy
Political Violence
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