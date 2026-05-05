NEW YORK CITY — It’s the first Monday in May, which means one thing for us clothes-minded people: the Met Gala. The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is, in short, fashion’s biggest night. Celebrities enlist small battalions of stylists, hairdressers, manicurists, makeup artists, jewelers, creative directors, tailors, and of course, high-end fashion designers to create a memorable outfit. Or at least one that won’t be roasted online. (A word to the wise, or maybe just Jared Leto: a replica of your own head is not a trending accessory. Especially since this year’s Met is coming at a moment rife with “off with their heads” energy.)

In addition to the usual decadence on display, the third richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, will serve as honorary co-chairs after coughing up $10 million to the Costume Institute, according to Page Six. Their sponsorship has provoked some calls to boycott the Gala—which I guess is what we’re calling it when we aren’t invited to a party, and so don’t go.