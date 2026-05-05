Freedom of speech and the open exchange of ideas underpin everything we do here at The Free Press. These values are the lifeblood of democracy—and essential to the pursuit of truth.

Last September, that principle came under violent assault when conservative activist Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University. As we wrote then, Kirk “was at that college campus in Utah—the very institution meant to be a bastion of freedom of conscience and speech—because he wanted to promote debate. This is the very act that gave birth to this nation, and the only thing that will ensure its survival.”

In the months since, questions about how to protect free expression have only intensified. They surfaced again recently, when Utah Valley University announced that best-selling author Sharon McMahon would deliver its commencement address, provoking swift backlash. Legislators and online commentators denounced McMahon for posts she made after Kirk’s death—posts that condemned his murder while also criticizing some of his views. Last month, the university canceled her speech, citing “increased safety concerns.”

It’s an episode that captures the tensions in the free speech debate today. That’s why we invited Sharon to share her story. —The Editors

Last December, I was invited to be the keynote speaker at Utah Valley University’s commencement ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, April 29.

It’s the same campus where Charlie Kirk was murdered last year, in a horrifying act of political violence. It’s also a school I’ve spoken at twice before.

I was looking forward to speaking to graduates. I am a former government teacher and author who has spent years writing and speaking about history, citizenship, democracy, and the obligations of ordinary people in difficult times. My commencement speech was not going to be about partisan politics, to which I do not subscribe. It was going to be about hope, and the long American tradition of ordinary people doing consequential things.

But within weeks of the official public announcement in March of my speaking event, a pressure campaign, led by state and federal Utah legislators and Turning Point USA, caused my invitation to be rescinded.