EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Grandma Arrested by Scotland’s Speech Police
Rose Docherty, 74, was handcuffed and taken into custody last month for violating Britain’s censorship laws. She tells The Free Press: ‘I’m an elderly woman. What are they afraid of?’
157
Rose Docherty, a 74-year-old grandmother, was put in handcuffs and arrested in Scotland last month.
Her crime?
Standing outside a Glasgow hospital where abortions are performed and holding up a sign that said: “Coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want.”
