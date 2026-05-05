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The Battle over Hormuz, the UAE, and Why Hamas and Hezbollah Endure
Rafaela Siewert
57M
Also: Settler violence in the West Bank, Trump’s ‘Project Freedom,’ UAE leaving OPEC, and Francesca Albanese on Vogue

The Middle East remains in turmoil. Trump is waging “Project Freedom” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; the war with Iran continues; the United Arab Emirates just dramatically departed from OPEC; Israel is still fighting on its northern border with Lebanon; and Hamas’s grip on Gaza persists.

It can be hard to keep track of this—much less make sense of it. …

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
Hezbollah
Iran
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