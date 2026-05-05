The Battle over Hormuz, the UAE, and Why Hamas and Hezbollah Endure

The Middle East remains in turmoil. Trump is waging “Project Freedom” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; the war with Iran continues; the United Arab Emirates just dramatically departed from OPEC; Israel is still fighting on its northern border with Lebanon; and Hamas’s grip on Gaza persists.
It can be hard to keep track of this—much less make sense of it. …
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