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Ryan (FP Community Manager)'s avatar
Ryan (FP Community Manager) · 1D · (edited)
· Pinned
We’re Reading 'East of Eden'. Join Us!
The people have spoken: our first Free Press Forum Book Club selection is John Steinbeck’s East of Eden. We are so excited to dig into this American masterpiece with you all! We’ll officially kick off the book club on Monday, August 24. Sign up for email updates here. Want to support TFP with your purchase? Order your copy here. See you in the Salinas Valley. 
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Ryan (FP Community Manager)'s avatar
Ryan (FP Community Manager) · 1D · (edited)
Book Club Roll Call
Before we get started, let’s get to know our fellow readers. Say hello, and introduce yourself!  Where are you reading from? Bonus points for a photo of your favorite reading spot. Have you read East of Eden before, or are you heading into the Salinas Valley for the first time? What made you join The Free Press Forum Book Club, and what are you hoping to get out of it? And because this is our first book club, we want to build it with you. If you’ve been part of a great book club before, tell
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