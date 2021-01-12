Ryan (FP Community Manager) · 1D · (edited)

Before we get started, let’s get to know our fellow readers. Say hello, and introduce yourself! Where are you reading from? Bonus points for a photo of your favorite reading spot. Have you read East of Eden before, or are you heading into the Salinas Valley for the first time? What made you join The Free Press Forum Book Club, and what are you hoping to get out of it? And because this is our first book club, we want to build it with you. If you’ve been part of a great book club before, tell