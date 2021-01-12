The Free Press exists because readers care enough to tell us when we get something right, when we get something wrong, and what they want more of. We genuinely want to hear from you. Have thoughts on a podcast, an event, the Forum, or the direction of The Free Press? Share them here. We’re reading.
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I get that sports isn’t a TFP thing but it’s mostly in the USA and it’s 250 so it would be great to at least give it some coverage. Talent wise, this is the best team we’ve ever had.
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I suggest TFP create section where TFP posts a short description of articles that TFP is considering publishing and solicit opinions from readers about what they would most like to hear about the proposed subject. I am not talking about whether the article should support or oppose a specific position. I am talking about overlooked areas that relate to the topic. I think this might help TFP expand the narrative.
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