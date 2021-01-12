The Free Press Forum

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America at 250
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Ryan (FP Community Manager)'s avatar
Ryan (FP Community Manager) · 36M
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America at 250
America’s story belongs to all of us. This channel is dedicated to patriotism, history, curiosity, and spirited discussion about the American experience. Tell us: Who is your favorite Founding Father? Which book best explains America? What makes you most proud to be an American? Keep an eye out for some special upcoming Forum competitions.
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Ryan (FP Community Manager)'s avatar
Ryan (FP Community Manager) · 31M
What are your plans for July 4th this year?
BBQ? Roadtrip? Would love to hear what the Forumers are up too.
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America at 250
America at 250
Let’s celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Share stories, traditions, photos, articles, and reflections on the people, places, and ideas that shaped the United States.
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