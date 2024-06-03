FOR FREE PEOPLE

University of Wisconsin La Crosse professor Joe Gow could lose his job over porn he made with his wife and sold on OnlyFans.
Joe Gow could be stripped of his tenure after the university that employs him discovered he was selling adult films—made with his wife—online. (All photos by Jamie Kelter Davis for The Free Press)

Professor by Day. Porn Star by Night. Can He Be Both?

‘People say they’re for free speech, but it’s only when it’s speech they agree with,’ says Joe Gow.

By Olivia Reingold

June 3, 2024

For nearly ten years—almost as long as they’ve been married—professor Joe Gow, 63, and his wife Carmen Wilson, 56, have been videotaping their sexual escapades, largely filmed while on vacation in spots like Los Angeles and Mexico. Wilson, a former university administrator, sometimes demonstrates how to cook vegan meals, like a “sweet and smoky soy curl vegan pizza,” in the presence of adult film stars before they both take turns bedding each other. 

But it wasn’t until this past fall, when Gow says he was planning to step down from his job as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse, that the couple decided to upload their videos online. 

“Let’s try something a little unusual,” Gow remembers telling his wife. “Let’s put some videos online and see how they’re received.”

Immediately, the couple’s OnlyFans account shot up from about five subscribers to now just over 10,000, a result Gow calls “stunning.” Today, they rake in “a couple thousand dollars” a month from their adult content, which Gow says features “pretty standard sexuality”—meaning no BDSM, no hitting, no violence. For $7.99, buyers can see the couple pretending to house-hunt with India Summer, Adult Video News’ two-time “MILF Performer of the Year,” who seduces both of them in the master bedroom. For slightly more—$9.99—one can purchase a compilation of the money shots. 

Gow calls the shoots “thrilling,” revealing that he and his wife spent over $80,000 to produce their content, which appears on OnlyFans under the username “Sexy Happy Couple.” And he maintains that they’ve done nothing illegal—“no one is getting harmed.” 

But a few days before Christmas, the sexy fun stopped when a university lawyer and an HR representative asked him to join a Zoom call. 

Gow said he assumed he’d been asked to join the call to discuss another employee’s bad behavior. “And then they started asking, ‘Well, what about you—are these your videos?’ ”

He pauses. “And so that was a turning point.” 

