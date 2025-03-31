In 2020, Ann Trethewey admits she wasn’t a “preacher of politics.” Back then, the mom of three, who lives in Chester County, Pennsylvania, just 45 minutes outside Philadelphia, trusted teachers to manage what went on inside her children’s classrooms. Why wouldn’t she?

But now she’s the face of a growing band of parents fighting to force better transparency and accountability in their children’s schools. Last month, she won a ruling in her state’s Commonwealth Court, which ordered her school district to divulge its diversity, equity, and inclusion curriculum to parents.

“I’m not used to being in the spotlight,” Trethewey told me. “I didn’t do it just for myself. I did it for my children, and I did it for other mothers and parents.”