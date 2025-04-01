Jay Bhattacharya: ‘Fauci’s Pardon Is a Good Thing’
The new National Institutes of Health director tells The Free Press that he forgives the very people who nearly destroyed his career.
3
In 2020, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was condemned as a quack and considered a pariah by the medical field for co-authoring a public declaration questioning the efficacy of Covid lockdowns. One of the most influential people leading the charge against him was Francis Collins, who was then the director of the National Institutes of Health.
In an October 2020 ema…
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events