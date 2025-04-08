Jed Rubenfeld: Are Trump’s Tariffs Legal?
The president’s economic policies could soon be challenged in court. But do the president’s opponents have a chance?
The Trump tariff tsunami has sparked not only a market sell-off but—and this won’t shock you—lawsuits.
A group called the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed suit in Florida last week to try and stop Trump’s broad and far-reaching tariffs, arguing that he lacks the constitutional authority to levy them. Other conservative groups, in addition to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, are also reportedly mulling legal challenges.
So, are President Donald Trump’s tariffs legal?
