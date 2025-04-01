Luigi Mangione Fans ‘Coming in Hot’ After News of Death Penalty
Within one hour, hundreds have given more than $12,000 to ‘free Luigi’—the heartthrob accused of killing a CEO.
One minute. That’s how long it took the first donation to hit the legal support fund for Luigi Mangione after the Department of Justice said it is seeking the death penalty in his case.
Mangione is charged with murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street last December. But his fans, who follow every move in his case on the internet, consider the 26-year-old a progressive folk hero who is waging a righteous war against a corrupt capitalist system. One hour after the death penalty news was announced on April 1, more than 400 fans had donated over $12,000 to the GiveSendGo for Mangione’s legal defense fund.
