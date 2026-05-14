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Donald Trump
New York City
China
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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
35m

Sloppy reporting

no source

unnamed “ classified documents “

dangerous and sloppy

Iran has retained about 70 percent of its prewar missile stockpile and restored access to 30 of 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz, according to classified U.S. intelligence. U.S. missile stockpiles have been severely depleted since the start of the war.”

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
37m

The Mamdanis took Manhatten. Will they ever give it back? Does the spouse have any opinions about women being required to cover their faces and bodies, given her lack of restraint in opining on other issues? Does she identify more with feminists in Tehran or violent coeds at Columbia? She will be on the cover of Vogue many mant times the next few years . Because of her politics more than anything else ( Melania who ? say the editors of Vogue). The First "lady" of Gotham would also be perfect for a cover of VANITY fair ( if the shoe fits).

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