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WATCH: Haviv Rettig Gur and Coleman Hughes on the New Fight for Western Values
Maya Sulkin
1HR 8M
A conversation hosted by Maya Sulkin on Israel, Iran, and the future of Jewish life in the West.

In the nearly three years since Hamas’s attack on October 7, as the world has changed, I’ve often wondered what future there is for Jewish life in the West.

It doesn’t take much prompting to think about: One scroll on social media and you’re flooded with blood libel conspiracies. When I turn my phone off, in the hopes of touching some grass, I look up to…

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter and host for The Free Press, covering Gen Z, technology, politics, and education. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
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The Free Press
Judaism
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