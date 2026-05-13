WATCH: Haviv Rettig Gur and Coleman Hughes on the New Fight for Western Values

In the nearly three years since Hamas’s attack on October 7, as the world has changed, I’ve often wondered what future there is for Jewish life in the West.
It doesn’t take much prompting to think about: One scroll on social media and you’re flooded with blood libel conspiracies. When I turn my phone off, in the hopes of touching some grass, I look up to…
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