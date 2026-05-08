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America’s Coming Population Crash—and China’s, with Nicholas Eberstadt
Aaron MacLean
52M
Demographer Nicholas Eberstadt joins ‘School of War’ to discuss falling birth rates, aging societies, and what global population decline could mean for the future balance of power.

Nicholas Eberstadt, the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute, joins School of War to discuss global population decline. What does a shrinking and aging population mean for the United States? What does it mean for China, whose demographic crisis may be even more severe? How could population decline reshape economic …

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
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Military
International
China

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