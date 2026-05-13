Twelve Congressional Republicans accused Brown University of a “pattern of eager capitulation in the face of anti-police activism” that weakened campus safety for years before the December shooting on campus that left two students dead and nine injured.

In a letter to Brown president Christina Paxson on Wednesday, the lawmakers said that the deaths and injuries “were not unforeseeable tragedies.” “Public reporting, sworn testimony, police union statements, Brown’s public records, and the assailant’s own words clearly establish that these deaths were made possible by more than a decade of deliberate policy decisions that prioritized activists’ radical demands over student safety,” said the letter.