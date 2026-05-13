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Nicholas Eberstadt
Nicholas Eberstadt holds the Henry Wendt Chair in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute, where he researches and writes extensively on international security, demographics, and economic development.
Patrick Norrick
Patrick Norrick is a Research Demographics & Political Economy Associate at the American Enterprise Institute.
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