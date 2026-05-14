China’s War on Faith and Trump’s Trip to Beijing, with Governor Sam Brownback

Sam Brownback, former Kansas senator and governor, co-chair of the International Religious Freedom Summit, and author of China’s War on Faith, joins School of War to discuss the Chinese Communist Party’s persecution of religious minorities and how its domestic oppression shapes America’s broader strategic posture toward China. How is Beijing using the d…
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