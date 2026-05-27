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Elections
Donald Trump
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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
7m

Democrats are infantile. The VP of the United States invites you to the White House to discuss issues concerning the country and every Democrat declines? Are they afraid they will be taken to task because the fraud in their states is off the charts? Democrats act like they are 12 yrs old and in middle school. (Where I live, a group of 12 yr old girls decided to accept invitations to another girls party and then the morning of the party all called to cancel within 5 minute increments. Because their base decided the birthday girl wasn't "cool" anymore. People do not suddenly become garbage human beings at 30.)

Not speaking to the VP of the US on matters important to the average person in this country doesn't make you seem intelligent it makes you appear ridiculous and pathetic. Democrats are not serious people. They need to be kept as far away from power as possible.

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
21m

COMPARED TO WHAT?

Not a Paxton fan.

BUT as in all of life you have to ask… compared to what?

If Texans are insane enough to vote for Talarico then like NY, CA, and virtually every Blue State they will get what they deserve.

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