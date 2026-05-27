It’s Wednesday, May 27. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why Trump is his own worst enemy. The J6ers who want millions of dollars of your money. Ben Sasse’s daughter on his parenting rules. Arthur Brooks on the pope’s AI advice. And much more.

But first: The next chapter of The Free Press.

By any standard, we live in the most connected age in human history—AI for everything, social media everywhere, and a device that holds all of human knowledge always in our pockets. And yet, we’ve never been lonelier.

That’s why we’ve launched a new community initiative to bring Free Pressers together, online and in real life, without bots or social media getting in the way. Thousands of paid subscribers have already found their way around our new Forum, where they’re getting job offers and marriage advice, and debating the war in Iran. Introduce yourself and join the conversation.

And that’s just the start. Free Pressers are also signing up for good food and great conversation with other subscribers in cities across three countries. In the first four hours, we had more than 500 reserved seats—and tables will sell out soon. Sign up for a Free Press Supper Club now, or request that we add your city here. Read Bari’s full announcement about what this means, and upgrade your subscription to join the fun:

Now, on to the news.

MAGA vs. GOP

Ken Paxton’s victory in yesterday’s Republican Senate primary in Texas was, of course, a victory for President Donald Trump as well. A week ago, Trump flexed his political muscles by endorsing the scandal-ridden state attorney general over sitting senator John Cornyn, pretty much guaranteeing Paxton’s victory.

Yet, as our politics editor Mene Ukueberuwa points out in our lead story, promoting Paxton over Cornyn is of a piece with other moves Trump has made since reclaiming the presidency—moves that may satisfy him personally, but are harming the GOP’s chances as the midterms approach. Paxton’s baggage will give his Democratic opponent James Talarico a far better chance of winning than if he had to face Cornyn.

It’s part of a bigger trend: Trump doing things that suit him, but harm his party. Take the funding for his White House ballroom, or his $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” Does Trump care that his actions could cost the Republicans their majority in the House, and perhaps even the Senate? And how high a price will his party pay? Those are the questions at the heart of Mene’s piece today:

Speaking of that $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund, Tanner Nau asked some of the January 6 rioters whether they were planning to apply for the fund—and how much they thought they deserved. One man who pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding police, and was sentenced in 2023 to four years in prison, told Tanner that he didn’t want any more than his “fair share” of the money. He said $3 million would do it. I know, shocker. Read Tanner’s piece for a window into the mindset of the people the president is prioritizing over the wavering voters he needs come November.

—Joe Nocera

A Teenage Girl Wanted to Die. Her Parents Said Yes.

Across the West, legalized assisted dying is surging. In Canada, 5 percent of all deaths in 2024 were voluntary, as part of the country’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program. The Free Press’s Rupa Subramanya has covered this important, controversial and, to many, disturbing story from the start. In her latest piece, she reports on one of the most morally complex aspects of the issue: How should a parent react when their son or daughter tells them they want to die? That was the gut-wrenching question faced by the parents of Iris Dekker, a 19-year-old Dutch woman. They talk to Rupa about how loving parents could willingly accede to a child’s right to die, and she investigates the system that is putting more and more parents in that position. Read her report:

Read The Parents Who Let Their Daughter Die

And for more on this story—and Rupa’s other reporting on assisted dying—listen to the latest episode of Conversations with Coleman. Rupa and Coleman Hughes are both supporters of the right to die for the terminally ill, but they both have major concerns about the way this issue is being handled in countries across the West.

Watch What People Who Choose Assisted Death Actually Say

Arthur Brooks: The Pope’s Guide to the AI Revolution Arthur Brooks Avital Balwit, Anthropic’s chief of staff, recently wrote that AI developers jokingly refer to their work as “building God.” Pope Leo XIV is not laughing. His first encyclical is over 42,000 words and starts with an ancient biblical lesson: Technology adopted without moral purpose will ruin us, but with principled intent, it can bring us closer to God. Free Press columnist Arthur Brooks wrote the foreword to the English version of the encyclical. Read his reflection on why the pope’s prescription is useful not just for Catholics but for all of us. Read full story

Today at 8:00 p.m. ET, Arthur will speak with Father Mike Schmitz about artificial intelligence, human dignity, meaning, and the future of humanity. You can tune in here.

How Ben Sasse Raised Me Alex Sasse Ever since Ben Sasse was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he’s been reflecting—very publicly—on civic responsibility, faith, and family, while showing us how to face death with grace. Today we bring you another perspective: his daughter’s. “My parents are glorious and fallible goofballs like everyone else,” writes Alex Sasse. “But there is something a bit different about the conversations at my dinner table—and something even magical and rare about the people leading them.” Read Alex on the tenets of her father’s approach to parenting. Read full story

Who Owns the Declaration of Independence? Eli Lake Ahead of America’s 250th birthday, the real meaning of the Declaration of Independence is up for debate. In the latest episode of Breaking History, writer and foreign policy strategist Michael Anton joins Eli Lake to take up the ideas of someone who offers profound answers to some of the most important questions about America: Henry Jaffa. The Brooklyn-born philosopher spent his career picking fights with Supreme Court justices and anyone else who dismissed the Declaration’s moral truths. Listen to their conversation about why Jaffa’s arguments matter, and how both liberals and conservatives today have managed to get America’s origin story wrong in their own way. Listen on

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Sonny Rollins on the Williamsburg Bridge. The legendary saxophonist died yesterday at 95. (David McLane via Getty Images)