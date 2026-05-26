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Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press, host of the podcast Honestly, and editor-in-chief of CBS News. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
just now

Oh wow, this is phenomenal. Good work Bari and team in further developing this community.

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HMAN's avatar
HMAN
5m

No algorithmic rage bait.

Best line ever!

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