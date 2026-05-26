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The Democratic Party’s Worldview, with Jake Sullivan
Aaron MacLean
57M
China, Israel, Iran, and Ukraine from the vantage point of the Democratic Party

Jake Sullivan, former U.S. national security adviser under President Joe Biden, Kissinger professor of the practice of statecraft and world order at the Harvard Kennedy School, and co-host of The Long Game podcast, joins School of War to discuss geopolitics through the lens of today’s Democratic Party. Where do Democrats stand on China, Israel, Iran, an…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Foreign Policy
Iran
Israel
Democrats
China

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