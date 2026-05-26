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What People Who Choose Assisted Death Actually Say
Coleman Hughes
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Rupa Subramanya spent years interviewing Canadians before their assisted deaths. What she found in Canada’s medical assistance in dying program should alarm even right-to-die supporters.

Canada legalized assisted dying in 2016, with a promise that it would be “narrow, cautious,” and reserved for those within months of death. It hasn’t stayed that way. The law has since expanded to cover people with chronic but nonterminal conditions, people with disabilities, and people whose suffering is entirely psychological. Now a parliamentary comm…

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Coleman Hughes
Coleman Hughes is the host of Conversations with Coleman. He is also a Free Press columnist who specializes in issues related to race, public policy, and applied ethics. He has appeared on prominent TV shows and podcasts including The View, Real Time with Bill Maher, The Joe Rogan Experience, and Making Sense with Sam Harris. In 2024, Hughes released his first book, The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America.
Tags:
Psychology
Law
Assisted Suicide
Canada

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