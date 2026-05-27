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Breaking History
Who Owns the Declaration of Independence?
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Who Owns the Declaration of Independence?
Eli Lake
1HR 17M
Michael Anton sits down with Eli Lake to discuss the life of Harry Jaffa, the forgotten philosopher who spent 40 years proving the Declaration of Independence means exactly what it says.

As America approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, a quiet war is being waged over what the Declaration of Independence really means—with some on the new right dismissing it as globalist fantasy, and some on the left reducing it to a document written by slaveholders. Writer and former national security official Michael Anton joins Eli Lake to …

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Tags:
History
Breaking History
America

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