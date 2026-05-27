Who Owns the Declaration of Independence?

As America approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding, a quiet war is being waged over what the Declaration of Independence really means—with some on the new right dismissing it as globalist fantasy, and some on the left reducing it to a document written by slaveholders. Writer and former national security official Michael Anton joins Eli Lake to …
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