Yesterday morning, like I do every morning, I woke up and immediately opened Twitter (a.k.a. X), where the first thing I saw was Elon Musk reacting positively to a post alleging that actor Tom Hanks is a pedophile. Then I saw that Lord Miles—a conservative travel influencer best known for visiting Afghanistan during the Taliban’s reconquista in 2021—has come to believe that another right-wing influencer, this one anonymous, is “not an Anglo Saxon and therefore should be ignored.” When I scrolled on, I saw someone telling the self-described misogynist and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate, whose father was black, that he’s a “mongrel half breed.” Then, my coffee was done!

For those of you who are offline, it is important you understand how bad things have gotten on X. Since Trump’s win in November, the extreme right has completely taken over the platform, and every day they’re getting high on their own supply, expressing opinions that the average American, including Trump voters, would find alienating, insane, or offensive.