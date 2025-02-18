On Monday, I addressed the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship—or ARC, as it is known. Formed in 2023, ARC’s goal is to “develop a more hope-filled vision for the future and, ultimately, to relay the foundations of our civilization.”

This year, 4,000 people attended the London conference. It was an honor to be there—and to present alongside so many Free Press contributors, including Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Niall Ferguson, Douglas Murray, Konstantin Kisin, and many others. My remarks are below.

ARC is the kind of organization you eagerly cross an ocean to address. It’s an honor to be here with so many friends and so many people I admire.

I wasn’t able to make it last year, but I imagine the vibes are quite different now, in February of 2025, than they were when you all last gathered.

Perhaps another way of saying that is: Are you tired of all the winning?

In Argentina, Javier Milei wielded that chainsaw and declared that he would save his nation from hyperinflation—and he has delivered.

In Italy, Giorgia Meloni said declinism in the West is not inevitable—it is a choice—and she chose differently.