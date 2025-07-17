The Free Press App Is Here!

Dear Free Presser,

We heard your feedback. You want a quick, easy way to read all of The Free Press in one place. And you want fewer emails.

The answer is here. And it’s beautiful.

Starting today, you can download The Free Press app.

It’s now available on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store for your phone or tablet. The app gives you access to everything we write, record, and film, all in one place. It’s fast and easy to use, and it’s the best way to make sure you never miss a Free Press story—whether it’s breaking news, a long investigation, thoughtful commentary, or a deep conversation on one of our podcasts or livestreams.

App benefits:

Read every article, investigation, editorial, and column, including TGIF , Things Worth Remembering, and Ancient Wisdom.

Listen to articles and podcasts, including Honestly with Bari Weiss, Breaking History with Eli Lake, and Conversations with Coleman.

Watch our video podcasts and video investigations.

Get push notifications on the topics and contributors you care about, and bookmark pieces to read later.

Join the conversation with our vibrant comments section, now fully accessible in the app.

Browse our complete archive, explore by topic or columnist, and stay up-to-date on upcoming events.

The app is available free for download, and you can read our free articles there. You must be a paying subscriber to access all of The Free Press’s content.

Download The Free Press App Today

Thank you for being part of this growing community. We built this app for you.

Best,

Bari