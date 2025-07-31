Laura Loomer has done it again. Or, at least, so she says.

The right-wing provocateur, opposition researcher, and part-time presidential adviser is taking a victory lap on social media after the resignation of Dr. Vinay Prasad, who until yesterday was the top vaccine and gene therapy regulator at the Food and Drug Administration.

Over the past week, Loomer attacked Prasad repeatedly. She accused him of being a “saboteur” undermining the president’s agenda. She said in an article on her website that he was a “lifelong progressive liberal,” citing Prasad’s support in 2020 for Bernie Sanders, abortion, and gay marriage. And she brought attention to a portion of a 2021 podcast episode in which she claimed that Prasad said he stabbed a Trump voodoo doll to curse him. (Prasad was making a joke about who to blame for the pandemic.)

By Tuesday night, Prasad was out.