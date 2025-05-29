Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson on the Great Biden Cover-Up
The authors of the new book ‘Original Sin’ share all the details of how President Biden and his closest aides misled the American people.
In 2023 and 2024, there were many things that were unsayable. Perhaps the most unsayable—at least in legacy media circles—was this: The President of the United States was not capable of being president because he was no longer mentally fit.
Those people who did break the taboo—who dared to notice Biden’s countless gaffes and stiff gait, those who recogni…