It's Wednesday, June 4. Today: The future of war is here; why "report first, verify later" is a gift to Hamas; Bari Weiss and Rod Dreher in conversation on the radical right; River Page and Peter Savodnik on how Democrats lost young men—and a new generation of candidates trying to depose their party's old guard.

A recent New York Times article revealed that the Democratic Party is spending $20 million to anthropologically study the young men who have abandoned them in droves. Like Margaret Mead observing the grass-skirted natives in Samoa, notebook in hand, Dems plan to study the “syntax, language, and content that gains attention and virality” in online male spaces, according to the plans.

They should pay me instead. I am a young man (in good lighting, anyway), and one the Democrats once had and lost.

In my latest essay for The Free Press, I argue that the party should learn from the one Democrat capable of capturing a male audience: Bernie Sanders. With his party in the midst of an identity crisis, Bernie has been packing arenas on his “Fighting the Oligarchy” tour and charming the hosts of bro-ish podcasts like Flagrant with Andrew Shulz. If Democrats want to win back young men, they have to adopt the Bernie method: Acknowledge that something is deeply wrong with the country, provide a plan to fix it and, most importantly, name an enemy.

Thankfully, some Democrats seem to get it. Or at least that’s what I’ve gathered from my colleague Peter Savodnik’s latest reporting. In his Free Press story today, he profiles the young Democrats taking on the party’s gerontocracy in the coming primaries.

“These new Democrats say they are done with just railing against Donald Trump,” Peter writes. They “are more focused on addressing the problems that propelled Trump to power in the first place—the problems that the people they’re challenging have had years to do something about but, to their mind, have not.”

Who Profits From Gaza’s Desperation? Eli Lake On Sunday, the world woke to news of a massacre in Gaza. Initial headlines framed Israel for an attack that allegedly killed dozens of civilians. But days later, no evidence has emerged to support the claim—so why were so many outlets so quick to rush to judgment? Read full story

The Future of War Is Happening Right Now in Ukraine Aaron MacLean Ukraine launched a widescale drone attack over the weekend, targeting military bases deep in Russian territory. The assault was a major victory for Kyiv—and a demonstration of the new reality of war. Are superpowers like the U.S. ready, or living in a distant past? Read full story

WATCH: Rod Dreher on the Threat from the Radical Right Bari Weiss On Monday, we published an important essay by Rod Dreher warning of the dangerous appeal of a set of illiberal ideas gaining traction on the right. He then joined Bari for a livestream conversation on this alarming trend, which is now available to anyone who missed it. Read full story

Elon Musk, newly departed from his D.C. efforts to reduce governmental waste, called the Republicans’ tax-and-spending-cut bill a “disgusting abomination.” The Tesla CEO referred to the “big, beautiful bill” as the “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill,” adding: “Shame on those who voted for it: You know you did wrong.”

The wife and five children of the Colorado terrorist attack suspect were arrested yesterday and taken into custody by ICE and Homeland Security. The suspect—an Egyptian national who shouted “Free Palestine” as he hurled Molotov cocktails at demonstrators—and his family now face deportation. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said her agency is “investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack.”

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned that the global economy is set to grow at its slowest rate since the pandemic amid President Trump’s trade war. The organization has lashed its forecasts for 2025 and 2026 to 2.9 percent. The U.S. is projected to be hit particularly hard, with a predicted growth rate this year of 1.6 percent, down from 2.8 percent last year.

A set of bills that would have made developing renewable energy infrastructure harder and more expensive failed in the Texas state legislature on Monday. An alliance of clean energy groups, corporations, and fossil fuel companies had lobbied against the legislation—a demonstration of the strength of an “all of the above” energy policy in Texas. Approximately a third of the state’s energy comes from renewable sources.

Citigroup committed itself to political neutrality in a statement published Tuesday. As the issue of “debanking” becomes more prominent, the company is explicitly prohibiting discrimination on the basis of “political affiliation.” The financial firm also lifted its restriction on the sale of firearms by its business clients. Read Rupa Subramanya’s groundbreaking Free Press report on “debanking.”